Bank of America (BAC) Holdings Cut by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

