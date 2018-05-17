Banco Macro (BMA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.59 and last traded at $79.40. 771,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 277,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $401.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous special dividend of $0.75. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 60,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,810 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

