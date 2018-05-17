Banco de Chile (BCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE BCH opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $3,548,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 483.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,341,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

