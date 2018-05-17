Banco de Chile (BCH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco de Chile earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.0503291710663 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Banco de Chile traded up $1.89, reaching $96.20, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 30,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,127. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

BCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

