Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBVA. Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. UBS raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.22 to $7.79 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $325.31 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,967.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,421 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,001,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 1,729,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $11,653,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $7,934,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,448.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 929,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 869,864 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

