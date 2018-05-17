Ball (BLL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Ball (NYSE:BLL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ball earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.378488494448 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Ball traded up $0.41, hitting $38.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,220,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,329. Ball has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

In other Ball news, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 7,017 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $272,891.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James N. Peterson sold 4,384 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $170,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,544. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

