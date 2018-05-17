B. Riley Weighs in on Pan American Silver’s FY2019 Earnings (PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Shares of TSE:PAA opened at C$20.15 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.76.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of C$287.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.13 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

