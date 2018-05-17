B. Riley Reiterates “$44.00” Price Target for Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBIO. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $28.50 on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 2,983.40%. research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,619,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $2,191,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93,592 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,244,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

