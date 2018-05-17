B. Riley Comments on LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

LightPath Technologies opened at $2.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,720 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.