B. Riley Comments on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.88). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AMAG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals opened at $24.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $795.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.10). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,852,000. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 182,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

