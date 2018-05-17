AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) Major Shareholder Sells $3,156,750,000.00 in Stock

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) major shareholder Axa sold 157,837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,156,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EQH opened at $21.60 on Thursday. AXA Equitable Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

There is no company description available for AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.