AutoWeb (AUTO) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AutoWeb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,469. AutoWeb has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $42.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. equities analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions.

