Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.30, reports. The firm had revenue of C$11.31 million during the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 120.10%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR opened at C$9.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$11.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th.

APR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

