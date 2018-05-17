Attunity (ATTU) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $11.07

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 221300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Attunity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Attunity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Attunity had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. analysts expect that Attunity will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Attunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Attunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Attunity by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Attunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Attunity by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

