Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 280,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $12,459,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $172,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy opened at $92.00 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million. research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

