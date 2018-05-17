Atria Investments LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Westpac (WBK)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac (NYSE:WBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westpac by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Westpac by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac opened at $21.84 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Westpac has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Westpac’s payout ratio is 81.71%.

WBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Westpac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Westpac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Westpac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westpac from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westpac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Westpac Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

