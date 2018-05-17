Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Donaldson (DCI)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Donaldson opened at $47.42 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.