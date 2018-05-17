Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,614 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,614 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on 8Point3 Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on 8Point3 Energy Partners from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. 8Point3 Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

CAFD opened at $12.11 on Thursday. 8Point3 Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 28.84%. sell-side analysts forecast that 8Point3 Energy Partners LP will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

8Point3 Energy Partners Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

