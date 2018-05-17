Atossa Genetics (ATOS) PT Set at $10.00 by Noble Financial

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) received a $10.00 target price from equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on Atossa Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Atossa Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Atossa Genetics opened at $3.64 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.15. analysts anticipate that Atossa Genetics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

