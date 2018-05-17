ATN (ATN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $161,089.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. ATN has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $161,089.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003961 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00720441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012097 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00051252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00151048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00084566 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN was first traded on November 19th, 2017. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,505,324 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

