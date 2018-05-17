athenahealth (ATHN) Given a $160.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) received a $160.00 target price from Jefferies Group in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATHN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of athenahealth from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.35.
Shares of NASDAQ ATHN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. athenahealth has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $64,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,324 shares of company stock worth $6,919,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.
About athenahealth
athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.
