athenahealth (ATHN) Given a $160.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) received a $160.00 target price from Jefferies Group in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATHN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of athenahealth from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. athenahealth has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. athenahealth had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $64,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,324 shares of company stock worth $6,919,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

