Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,672 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 5.9% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

JAZZ opened at $161.24 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $160.05 and a one year high of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $233,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,250.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $604,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,200,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

