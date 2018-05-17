Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Kadmon Co. (KDMN)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadmon Co. (NYSE:KDMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Kadmon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 673.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,611,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.97. Kadmon Co. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. analysts anticipate that Kadmon Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

