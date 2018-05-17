Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires 10,686 Shares of Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Puma Biotechnology makes up about 1.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 23,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Puma Biotechnology opened at $55.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.18. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $138.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.