Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €15.00 ($17.86) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.24) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.43) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.64) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.10 ($19.17) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.69 ($19.87).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at €15.73 ($18.73) on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.62).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.