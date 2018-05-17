Aspen Technology (AZPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 7,559 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $674,036.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,171,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,657. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,482,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 482,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 467,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,798,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,568,000 after acquiring an additional 306,118 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 753,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 255,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,038,000.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

