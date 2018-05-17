Aspen Insurance (AHL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Insurance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9672381652942 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Aspen Insurance alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of AHL opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aspen Insurance has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.00 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.57%.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.