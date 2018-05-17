Ashtead Group (AHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,261.00

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,261 ($30.67) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($30.55), with a volume of 1371128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,252 ($30.55).

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.27) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($23.06) to GBX 1,900 ($25.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.91) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.20) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,246.67 ($30.48).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.60 ($0.40) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of £916.10 million during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 95.06% and a net margin of 59.82%.

In other news, insider Wayne Edmunds purchased 14,260 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,059 ($27.93) per share, for a total transaction of £293,613.40 ($398,281.88). Also, insider Christopher Cole sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.67), for a total value of £816,000 ($1,106,890.94).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

