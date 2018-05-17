Asanko Gold (AKG) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 23,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,109,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

AKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.43 million during the quarter. Asanko Gold had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 225,095 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 126,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 3,221.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,975,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

