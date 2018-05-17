Artemis VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (AAM)

Artemis VCT (LON:AAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAM stock opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Thursday. Artemis VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.89 ($1.15).

About Artemis VCT

Artemis VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT), whose business is to buy and sell investments. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital and income growth and to generate tax-free capital and income distributions. The Company is engaged in the business of investing in shares and securities issued by companies operating in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.