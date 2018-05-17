Array BioPharma (ARRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat life threatening and debilitating diseases. The company’s proprietary drug development pipeline is focused on the treatment of cancer and inflammatory disease and includes clinical candidates that are designed to regulate therapeutically important targets. In addition, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies collaborate with Array to discover and develop drug candidates across a broad range of therapeutic areas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARRY. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Array BioPharma from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Array BioPharma from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Array BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Array BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Array BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Array BioPharma opened at $15.55 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Array BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. Array BioPharma had a negative net margin of 72.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.65%. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Array BioPharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $368,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,796.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $133,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,205 shares of company stock worth $3,952,285. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Array BioPharma by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 173,892 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Array BioPharma by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Array BioPharma by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Array BioPharma by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Array BioPharma by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

