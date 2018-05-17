ArQule (ARQL) Hits New 12-Month High and Low Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 48423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Specifically, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,230,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $6,914,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,301,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $6,674,584.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,646 shares of company stock worth $92,245. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ArQule alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ARQL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in ArQule by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule in the first quarter worth approximately $6,521,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.