ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Position Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,667.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 158,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.07 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.