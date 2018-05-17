Argonaut 22 Llc Sells 39,755 Shares of CarGurus (CARG) Stock

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 39,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,284,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.17 on Thursday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,223,000. Spinnaker Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,972,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,212,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

