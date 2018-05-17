Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at National Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “• We had previously stated in our 1Q18 earnings note that Ares received Board approval to lower asset coverage. The company only discussed that they were continuing to evaluate options.



• We thus continue to expect a leverage passage increase sooner rather than later. Ares discussed in a press release last month on 4/2/18 that they intend to recommend moving ahead the recommendation to utilize the flexibility the new BDC leverage limitations provides.



• We think that given ARCC’s UMM focus along with utilization of the SDLP via expansion of the 30% basket under such a scenario make perfect sense for Ares.



• The ability to source and purchase significant amounts of low yielding, safer UMM credits that might only currently work in the JV but could potentially augment the balance sheet investments and would be simple for Ares as it has the ability to purchase substantial amounts of these loans and it does not deviate from the area of Ares’ primary focus currently in terms of large UMM borrowers. The sponsor relationships the company has also speak to the potential for Ares to originate more loans.



• We think that given the size of Ares, consistency of returns, and shareholder friendly actions carried out by the company to this point that it is also possible that they lower management fees, although we do not model that into our assumptions.



• Reduced fees would also portend to management getting votes to expedite when the increased leverage is available as we think cutting fees concomitant with increasing leverage so that more of the benefits flow through to shareholders would induce shareholders to vote yes. Being the largest public BDC currently, Ares also has significant institutional shareholder ownership relative to the sector who would more readily understand these benefits, in our opinion.



• As such we are making no changes to our estimates at this time given we think of all companies, the potential to go above 1:1 would work best for Areas given increasing the 30% basket and thus SDLP further and already doing larger, UMM loans hereupon what is currently passed on for price could make the ROE work.”

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

ARCC opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.81 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 65.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael J. Arougheti purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 984,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,600 shares of company stock worth $399,574. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 14,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

