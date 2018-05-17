Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $52.21 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.68.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

