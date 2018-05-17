Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $7.15

Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 14954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $849.89 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,935,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,352,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,451,000 after buying an additional 1,295,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 859,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 602,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,545,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 467,422 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $4,448,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

