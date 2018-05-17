Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,228,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,285,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,692,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,628,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $78.57. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.63 per share, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,638.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

