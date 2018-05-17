Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,520,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 880% from the previous session’s volume of 563,325 shares.The stock last traded at $11.09 and had previously closed at $9.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray set a $20.00 price objective on Arcadia Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($4.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 686.10% and a negative return on equity of 259.46%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric J. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $412,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Zhongjin Lu sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $1,189,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 294.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 25.94% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

