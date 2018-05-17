ARbit (ARB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. ARbit has a market cap of $33,133.00 and $22.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARbit has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARbit alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 8,203,320 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.