Aragon (ANT) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $113.99 million and $680,914.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00051648 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Aragon has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004036 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00748178 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00055341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00150303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00088965 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,369,502 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Radar Relay, Liqui, Bitfinex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

