Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Given $10.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.52) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 111 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APVO. Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of APVO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 4.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Aptevo Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marvin L. White sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 197,341 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. 32.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.