Apptio (APTI) Insider Sachin Gupta Sells 24,800 Shares

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) insider Sachin Gupta sold 24,800 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $761,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sachin Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Sachin Gupta sold 23,200 shares of Apptio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $723,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Sachin Gupta sold 80,000 shares of Apptio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $2,357,600.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Sachin Gupta sold 80,000 shares of Apptio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,372,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sachin Gupta sold 80,000 shares of Apptio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $2,290,400.00.

Apptio traded down $0.01, reaching $31.33, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 340,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 0.02. Apptio has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.64 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apptio will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apptio from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apptio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Apptio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTI. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Apptio by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apptio in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apptio in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Apptio in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apptio in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

