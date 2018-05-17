Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics opened at $33.32 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $634.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.