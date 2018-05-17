Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies opened at $5.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $5.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 48.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 128,049 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 311,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 124,810 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.
