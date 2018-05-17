Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies opened at $5.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $5.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 48.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 128,049 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 311,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 124,810 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

