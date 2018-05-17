Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.
In related news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,504 shares of company stock worth $665,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.