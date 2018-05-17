Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,504 shares of company stock worth $665,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

