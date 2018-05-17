Apple (AAPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.28.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,869 shares of company stock worth $37,493,244 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $188.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $946.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $185.68 and a 52-week high of $188.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.