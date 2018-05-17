AppCoins Hits Market Capitalization of $46.05 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00005506 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Lykke Exchange and Binance. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $46.05 million and approximately $859,067.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004040 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00747453 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00150007 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088745 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

