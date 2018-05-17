Apollo Global Management (APO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager globally. The Company operates in three business segments: private equity, capital markets and real estate. It raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension and endowment funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo Management, L.P. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.69.

Shares of APO stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 19.52%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $547,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 201,800 shares of company stock worth $5,944,184 and have sold 464,842 shares worth $15,666,048. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds and mutual funds for its clients.

