Aperio Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $34,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $78,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualcomm opened at $56.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Qualcomm has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Qualcomm had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Qualcomm from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr downgraded Qualcomm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Qualcomm from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

About Qualcomm

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.